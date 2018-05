BRIEF-Scythian Biosciences Announces Binding Agreement For Argentinian Acquisition Of Abp

Scythian Biosciences Corp:

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES BINDING AGREEMENT FOR ARGENTINIAN ACQUISITION OF ABP

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP - SCYTHIAN TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF MMJ BY WAY OF A THREE-CORNERED AMALGAMATION

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP - IN CONSIDERATION, SCYTHIAN TO ISSUE AN AGGREGATE OF 6.2 COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY TO SHAREHOLDERS OF MMJ

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP - THE TRANSACTION WILL NOT CONSTITUTE A “REVERSE-TAKEOVER” OF SCYTHIAN UNDER POLICIES OF TSXV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: