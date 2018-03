March 29 (Reuters) - Scythian Biosciences Corp:

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE MMJ INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES -AGREEMENT EXTENDS DEADLINE FOR NEGOTIATING, ENTERING INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH MMJ FROM MARCH 31, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2018

* SCYTHIAN HAS ANNOUNCED THE DEPARTURE OF DAVID SCHRADER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018