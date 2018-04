April 9 (Reuters) - Scythian Biosciences Corp:

* ANNOUNCES PROGRESSION OF GLOBAL EXPANSION EFFORTS WITH LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE MMJ COLOMBIA PARTNERS INC.

* ACQUISITION WILL RESULT IN SCYTHIAN BECOMING 100% SHAREHOLDER OF MMJ COLOMBIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)