BRIEF-Scythian Biosciences Corp Says ‍entered Into Binding Letter Of Intent To Acquire Marigold Acquisitions Inc​

March 22 (Reuters) - Scythian Biosciences Corp:

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT INTO JAMAICA WITH BINDING LETTER OF INTENT

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP - ‍SCYTHIAN WILL ISSUE 1.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT CURRENT PRICE PER SHARE OF $23.00 TO SELLING PARTIES​

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP - ‍MARIGOLD RECEIVES 5 CONDITIONAL CANNABIS RELATED LICENSES​

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP - ‍ENTERED INTO A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT DATED MARCH 21, 2018 TO ACQUIRE MARIGOLD ACQUISITIONS INC​

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP - ‍WILL OWN A 49% INTEREST IN MARIGOLD​

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP - ‍AFTER CLOSING OF DEAL, CO TO OWN 95% ROYALTY INTEREST IN NET REVENUES FROM PRODUCTS SOLD BY MARIGOLD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: