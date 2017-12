Dec 15 (Reuters) - SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY POLAND'S APPOL FOR 68.5 MILLION ZLOTY ($19.18 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j3IlaF Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5708 zlotys) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)