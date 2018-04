April 13 (Reuters) - SDIPTECH AB (PUBL):

* SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT REGARDING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DIVESTMENT OF SUPPORT OPERATIONS

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING SALE OF ITS SHAREHOLDING OF 60 PER CENT IN S. PROFESSIONALS

* PURCHASER OF SUPPORT OPERATION IS CEO OF SPROF, WHO ALREADY HOLDS 40 PER CENT

* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE IS ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 8.0 MILLION