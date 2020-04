BRIEF-Sdiptech Q1 Operating Profit EBITA Rises To SEK 70.8 Mln

April 29 (Reuters) - Sdiptech AB (publ):

* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER (JANUARY - MARCH) 2020

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EBITA* INCREASED BY 37% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR TO SEK 70.8 MILLION (51.8)

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 15% TO SEK 484.4 M (422.2)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 HAS HAD A LIMITED IMPACT ON SDIPTECH’S SALES AND EARNINGS DURING Q1

* ALTHOUGH WE EXPERIENCED DELAYED DELIVERIES IN SOME OF OUR BUSINESS UNITS AS A RESULT OF LOCAL RESTRICTIONS IN MARCH, GROUP’S OVERALL PERFORMANCE WAS STRONG

* SEE NO REASON TO REVISE OUR GROWTH TARGETS FOR ORGANIC PROFIT GROWTH OF 5-10 PERCENT, NEITHER FOR 2020 NOR FOR FURTHER AHEAD. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)