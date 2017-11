Nov 15 (Reuters) - SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)

* ‍Q3 NET SALES INCREASED BY 35.3 PERCENT TO SEK 254.3 MILLION (187.9)​

* ‍Q3 EBITA INCREASED TO SEK 30.1 MILLION (24.5)​

* Q3 ‍EARNINGS AFTER TAX FOR PERIOD FOR REMAINING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO SEK 12.7 MILLION (17.0)​