June 8 (Reuters) - Sdiptech AB (publ):

* EFFECTS ON SDIPTECH’S ORDER DELIVERY FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO BE LIMITED AND HAVE GRADUALLY DECREASED OVER PAST MONTH

* COMPANY’S DELIVERIES AS OF JUNE 8(TH) WERE ABOUT 90 PERCENT OF PLANNED ORDERS, AN INCREASE FROM ABOUT 85 PERCENT ON APRIL 29(TH)

* CURRENT DEMAND IS IN GENERAL STABLE