Dec 15 (Reuters) - SDL PLC:

* ‍GROUP IS RELIANT ON CLOSURE OF CERTAIN SOFTWARE DEALS, WHICH MAY NOT BE PROCESSED AND FULLY AWARDED BY 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍IF THESE DEALS ARE NOT CLOSED, ADJUSTED EBITA 1 FOR 2017 ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE 2 BASIS WILL BE BELOW CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍REMAINS COMMITTED TO DELIVERING DOUBLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH AND MID TO HIGH TEENS PROFIT MARGINS OVER MEDIUM TO LONG TERM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)