BRIEF-SDL Plc Says Co Has Not Yet Seen Material Change In Revenue Or Pipeline In Year To Date

March 24 (Reuters) - SDL PLC:

* SDL PLC - POSTPONEMENT OF RESULTS AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* SDL PLC - IN YEAR TO DATE, SDL HAS NOT YET SEEN A MATERIAL CHANGE IN REVENUE OR PIPELINE

* SDL PLC - GROUP IS SUSPENDING 2020 GUIDANCE

* SDL PLC - GROUP HAS DEVELOPED A PHASED PLAN TO OFFSET SOME OF IMPACT OF REDUCED REVENUES, DEPENDING ON SEVERITY AND LENGTH OF CRISIS

* SDL PLC - EXPECTS 2019 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF 2018

* SDL PLC - PHASE 1 OF COST PLAN BEING EXECUTED NOW. THIS WILL REDUCE COSTS (COST OF SALES AND OPERATING COSTS) BY £8M IN-YEAR COMPARED WITH BUDGET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: