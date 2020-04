BRIEF-SDX Energy Says 2020 Production Guidance Of 6,750 - 7,000 Boe/D Is 66-72% Higher Than 2019 Actual Production

April 7 (Reuters) - SDX Energy PLC:

* SDX ENERGY - Q1’20 DAILY AVERAGE PRODUCTION ESTIMATED TO BE AT OR ABOVE UPPER END OF 2020 GUIDANCE FOR ALL ASSETS.

* SDX ENERGY - DURING SECOND HALF OF MARCH 2020, COVID-19 CONTAINMENT RESTRICTIONS IN MOROCCO HAVE TEMPORARILY IMPACTED OUR CUSTOMERS’ OPERATIONS.

* SDX ENERGY- IF RESTRICTIONS IN MOROCCO CONTINUE AT CURRENT LEVELS FOR REMAINDER OF Q2, CUSTOMER CONSUMPTION IN Q2 COULD BE 50% LOWER THAN IN Q1

* 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 6,750 - 7,000 BOE/D IS 66-72% HIGHER THAN 2019 ACTUAL PRODUCTION

* EGYPTIAN OPERATIONS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 AT PRESENT.

* 2019 ENTITLEMENT PRODUCTION OF 4,062 BOE/D WAS 14% HIGHER THAN 2018

* SDX ENERGY-MOROCCAN 2020 PRODUCTION/CONSUMPTION GUIDANCE WILL BE REVIEWED WHEN CO HAS BETTER VISIBILITY ON LIKELY DURATION OF CONTAINMENT RESTRICTIONS

* SDX ENERGY - FY NET REVENUES $53.2 MILLION VERSUS $53.7 MILLION

* SDX ENERGY - 2020 CAPEX GUIDANCE HAS BEEN REVISED DOWN FROM US$25.5 MILLION AS PER CO'S OPERATIONS UPDATE PROVIDED ON 22 JANUARY 2020, TO C.US$24.7 MILLION