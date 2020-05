BRIEF-SDX Energy Says Disruption To Business Due To Covid-19 Has So Far Been Minimal

May 20 (Reuters) - SDX Energy PLC:

* SDX ENERGY PLC - Q1 2020 ENTITLEMENT PRODUCTION OF 8,061 BOE/D IS 117% HIGHER THAN Q1 2019

* SDX ENERGY PLC - DISRUPTION TO OUR BUSINESS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 HAS SO FAR BEEN MINIMAL

* SDX ENERGY PLC - OUR THREE MOROCCAN CUSTOMERS THAT WERE TEMPORARILY CLOSED ARE BEGINNING TO TAKE GAS AGAIN

* SDX ENERGY PLC - ONGOING CASH GENERATION AND CASH POSITION REMAINS STRONG

* SDX ENERGY PLC - CONTINUE TO HAVE ACCESS TO US$7.5 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY THROUGH OUR EBRD CREDIT FACILITY

* SDX ENERGY - DURING SECOND HALF OF MARCH AND INTO APRIL, COVID-19 CONTAINMENT RESTRICTIONS IN MOROCCO TEMPORARILY IMPACTED OUR OPD

* SDX ENERGY PLC - 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 6,750 - 7,000 BOE/D

* SDX ENERGY PLC - 2020 CAPEX GUIDANCE HAS BEEN REVISED UP FROM US$24.7 MILLION TO C.US$28.2 MILLION