March 6 (Reuters) - Sea Harvest Group Ltd:

* FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 108.0 CENTS VERSUS 56.4 CENTS​

* ‍GROUP REVENUE FOR YEAR INCREASED BY 10% TO R2.1 BILLION​

* FY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE 119.0 CENTS VERSUS 86.4​ CENTS YEAR AGO

* GROSS FULL AND FINAL CASH DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO 31 CENTS PER SHARE, IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017, WAS DECLARED