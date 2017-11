BRIEF-Sea Harvest to take part in Mareterram deal-related placing

Nov 3 (Reuters) - SEA HARVEST GROUP LTD:

* VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION BY MARETERRAM LIMITED OF TWO MACKEREL LICENSE PACKAGES

* ENTERS WEST AUSTRALIAN SPANISH MACKEREL FISHING SECTOR WITH ACQUISITION OF TWO MACKEREL LICENSE PACKAGES

* LICENSE PACKAGES COMPRISE OF AN ESTABLISHED FISHING FLEET, SUPPORT VESSELS AND LICENCES​

* A$4.95M DEAL WILL BE FUNDED VIA DEBT FUNDING AND A CONDITIONAL PLACEMENT TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL AND SOPHISTICATED INVESTORS​

* ‍SEA HARVEST, LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF MARETERRAM, HAS COMMITTED TO MAINTAINING ITS 55.89 PCT INTEREST VIA PRO RATA INVESTMENT IN PLACEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: