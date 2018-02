Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sea Ltd:

* SEA LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 40.9 PERCENT TO $124.6 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍GROUP TOTAL ADJUSTED REVENUE WAS US$164.5 MILLION, UP 72.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR FROM US$95.2 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍QUARTERLY ACTIVE USERS WAS 87.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 74.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR FROM 50.4 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.90‍​

* QTRLY GMV WAS US$1.6 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 206.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: