BRIEF-Sea Ltd Q1 Revenue $155 Mln Vs I/B/E/S View $160.7 Mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Sea Ltd:

* SEA LIMITED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $155 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $160.7 MILLION

* QTRLY GROUP TOTAL ADJUSTED REVENUE WAS US$197.0 MILLION, UP 81.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR FROM US$108.8 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017

* QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (“ARPU”) WAS US$1.2 COMPARED TO US$1.8 FOR Q1 OF 2017

* QTRLY GROSS MERCHANDISE VALUE (“GMV”) WAS US$1.9 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 199.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR FROM US$648.3 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.64

* GROSS ORDERS FOR QUARTER TOTALED 111.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 217.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR FROM 35.1 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017

* QUARTERLY ACTIVE USERS (“QAUS”) REACHED 126.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 124.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR FROM 56.4 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: