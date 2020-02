Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sea Oil PCL:

* GETS REPORT FROM PAN ORIENT ENERGY (SIAM) ON DRILLING OF L53-AA2 EXPLORATION WELL, WHICH STARTED SINCE 12 FEB

* POES TO SUBMIT PRODUCTION TEST APPROVAL OF L53-AA2 WELL FOR 90 DAYS, EXPECTS TO GET LICENSE WITHIN 30 DAYS