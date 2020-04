April 6 (Reuters) - SeaBird Exploration PLC:

* CONTRACT UPDATE – EAGLE EXPLORER AND COVID-19

* END-CLIENT HAS CANCELLED TWO OBN SURVEYS OFF WEST AFRICA DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION

* EAGLE EXPLORER HAS MOBILIZED AND IS READY FOR WORK, AND COMPANY EXPECTS TO BE MADE WHOLE ON CONTRACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)