March 13 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp:

* SEABOURN - WILL VOLUNTARILY PAUSE GLOBAL OPERATIONS OF ITS FIVE CRUISE SHIPS FOR 30 DAYS, STARTING MARCH 14, 2020

* SEABOURN - CURRENT VOYAGES THAT ARE UNDERWAY WILL END BY MARCH 22, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: