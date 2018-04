April 10 (Reuters) - Seabridge Gold Inc:

* SEABRIDGE GOLD ARRANGES $17.2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW - THROUGH SHARES

* SEABRIDGE GOLD - ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 1 MLN FLOW-THROUGH COMMON SHARES AT $17.16/SHARE

* PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: