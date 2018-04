BRIEF-SeaChange International Reports Q4 GAAP EPS Of $0.04

April 16 (Reuters) - SeaChange International Inc:

* SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q4 REVENUE $22.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $22.9 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2019 REVENUE $13 MILLION TO $15 MILLION

* SEES Q1 GAAP OPERATING RESULTS TO BE IN RANGE OF A LOSS FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.19 PER BASIC SHARE TO $0.15 PER BASIC SHARE

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.15 TO $0.11 PER BASIC SHARE

* SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL SEES 2019 OPERATING RESULTS IN RANGE OF LOSS FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.06/BASIC SHARE TO OPERATING INCOME OF $0.09/SHARE

* SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.10 TO $0.25 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)