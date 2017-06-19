FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seacor announces adjustment to conversion rate of convertible senior notes
#Market News
June 19, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seacor announces adjustment to conversion rate of convertible senior notes

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Seacor Holdings Inc

* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028

* Seacor Holdings - conversion rate for notes due 2027 was adjusted to 18.4176 from 12.0015 shares of stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes due 2027

* Seacor Holdings - conversion rate on notes due 2028 was adjusted to 12.1789 from 7.9362 shares of co's stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes due 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

