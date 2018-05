BRIEF-Seacor Holdings Announces Signing Of Exchange Agreement

May 9 (Reuters) - SEACOR Holdings Inc:

* SEACOR HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF EXCHANGE AGREEMENT

* SEACOR HOLDINGS - ENTERED EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF CO’S OUTSTANDING 3.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* SEACOR HOLDINGS - NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2030, UNLESS EARLIER REDEEMED, REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

* SEACOR - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, INVESTORS WILL EXCHANGE ABOUT $117.8 MILLION OLD NOTES FOR ABOUT $117.8 MILLION 3.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* SEACOR HOLDINGS INC - NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2030, UNLESS EARLIER REDEEMED, REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED