Feb 27 (Reuters) - Seacor Holdings Inc:

* SEACOR HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. WAS $73.3 MILLION OR $3.37 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $185.5 MILLION VERSUS $126.2 MLN‍​

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF SEACOR HOLDINGS INC‍​ $3.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: