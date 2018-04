BRIEF-Seacor Marine Announces $56.9 Million Private Placement Of Common Stock

April 20 (Reuters) - SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc:

* SEACOR MARINE ANNOUNCES $56.9 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON STOCK

* SEACOR MARINE - SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF ABOUT 2.8 MILLION SHARES OF STOCK AT $20.00/SHARE

* SEACOR MARINE - CO, CARLYLE GROUP AGREED TO EXCHANGE $50 MILLION OF SEACOR MARINE’S OUTSTANDING 3.75% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2022

* SEACOR MARINE - CO, CARLYLE GROUP ALSO AGREED TO AMEND NOTES THAT WILL REMAIN OUTSTANDING TO INCREASE COUPON FROM 3.75% PER ANNUM TO 4.25% PER ANNUM

* SEACOR MARINE - CO, CARLYLE GROUP ALSO AGREED TO AMEND NOTES TO EXTEND MATURITY OF NOTES BY 12 MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2023