in 2 months
June 23, 2017 / 1:11 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - SEACOR Marine Inc-

* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.

* SEACOR Marine Holdings- term sheet contemplates that seacor marine and moi will jointly form and capitalize a new joint venture company

* It is expected that seacor marine will be majority owner of equity interests in joint venture

* Joint venture would assume approximately $130 million of indebtedness from moi's credit facilities

* SEACOR Marine Holdings- in addition, joint venture would assume about $76.0 million of indebtedness currently reflected on seacor's financial statements

* SEACOR Marine Holdings says filed motion with U.S. Bankruptcy court under which moi and its unit filed petition for relief under chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

