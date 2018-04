April 2 (Reuters) - SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc:

* SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC - ON APRIL 1, MATTHEW CENAC DEPARTED CO AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO - SEC FILING

* BOARD APPOINTED JESÚS LLORCA AS CO'S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018