March 22 (Reuters) - Seacor Marine Holdings Inc:

* SEACOR MARINE ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20

* QTRLY ‍OPERATING REVENUES OF $49.3 MILLION VERSUS $44.4 MILLION