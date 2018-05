May 3 (Reuters) - SeaDragon Ltd:

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL RESULT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 TO BE NORMALISED EBITDA LOSS OF ABOUT NZ$4.1 MILLION TO NZ$4.4 MILLION

* SIGNED CONTRACT WITH NEW CUSTOMER FOR SALE OF MATERIAL VOLUME OF SEMI-REFINED OIL OVER COURSE OF NEXT 18 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: