BRIEF-Seadrill files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Seadrill Ltd -

* Seadrill announces comprehensive restructuring plan to be implemented with prearranged chapter 11 cases

* Agreement delivers $1.06 billion of new capital comprised of $860 million of secured notes and $200 million of equity

* As part of chapter 11 cases, company filed “first day” motions that, when granted, will enable day-to-day operations to continue as usual

* Ring-fenced non-consolidated affiliates from co’s restructuring, including seadrill partners, Seamex Ltd, Archer Limited,their respective subsidiaries

* Non-Consolidated affiliates did not file chapter 11 cases, and we expect their business operations to continue uninterrupted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: