March 19 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners Llc:

* SEADRILL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES CONTRACT AWARD FOR THE WEST CAPELLA

* ‍HAS SECURED A ONE WELL CONTRACT WITH REPSOL ARUBA, B.V FOR WEST CAPELLA IN ARUBA​

* ‍CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018 AFTER COMPLETING UNIT’S CURRENT CONTRACT WITH REPSOL IN GABON AND BACKLOG IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $6.4 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)