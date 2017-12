BRIEF-Seagate Technology - Intends To Reduce Global Headcount By About 500 Employees

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc:

* SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC - INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS GLOBAL HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 500 EMPLOYEES

* SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC - EXPECTS GLOBAL HEADCOUNT REDUCTION TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED BY END OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 - SEC FILING

* SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC - EXPECTS GLOBAL HEADCOUNT REDUCTION TO RESULT IN TOTAL PRE-TAX CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

* SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY - SAVINGS GENERATED FROM HEADCOUNT REDUCTION WILL REPRESENT ABOUT $65 MILLION IN SAVINGS ON AN ANNUAL RUN-RATE BASIS

* SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC - SAVINGS GENERATED FROM HEADCOUNT REDUCTION EXPECTED TO BE RECOGNIZED BEGINNING IN MARCH 2018 QUARTER