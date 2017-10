Sept 19 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc -

* Seagate and Tencent establish strategic partner relationship and commence all-round cooperation

* Seagate Technology - Tencent will regard co as key supplier of storage solutions, Co will treat Tencent as strategic partner

* Seagate Technology - Signed a strategic partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in field of information technology