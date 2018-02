BRIEF-Sealed Air Corp Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.58

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp:

* SEALED AIR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $4.75 BILLION TO $4.8 BILLION

* PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,227.8 MILLION VERSUS $1,101.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57, REVENUE VIEW $1.19 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.35 TO $2.45

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.52, REVENUE VIEW $4.66 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A FAVORABLE IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY $110 MILLION ON NET SALES AND $20 MILLION ON ADJUSTED EBITDA IN FY 2018

* FY 2018 OUTLOOK FOR FREE CASH FLOW IS APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION, ASSUMING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $160 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: