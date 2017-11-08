BRIEF-Sealed Air Q3 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp

* Sealed air reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $4.4 billion

* Sealed Air Corp - ‍net sales of $1.1 billion increased 6% on an as reported basis​

* Sealed Air Corp sees ‍free cash flow of $400 million for full year 2017​

* Sealed Air Corp sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted eps of $1.75 to $1.80 from continuing operations​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.82, revenue view $4.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sealed Air - ‍on constant dollar basis, North America sales increased 7%, Asia Pacific was up 3%, and EMEA and Latin America were up 2% for the quarter​

* Sealed Air-‍net income in Q3 was “unfavorably” impacted by $24 million of special items,including $9 million restructuring & other associated costs​

* Sealed Air Corp - sees ‍FY 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $175 million and cash restructuring payments of approximately $55 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: