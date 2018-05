May 3 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp:

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.45 TO $2.55

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS REAFFIRMED 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NET SALES, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW

* SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.46, REVENUE VIEW $4.77 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: