FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp

* Sealed Air reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $4.3 billion

* Q2 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.80 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍raised outlook for adjusted ebitda, adjusted eps and free cash flow​

* Sealed air corp - expect top-line growth to continue into second half of year

* Sealed air corp - currency had a negative impact on total qtrly net sales of 0.7%, or $7 million

* Sealed air corp - net sales in north america increased 9%. Asia pacific declined 2% while latin america and emea declined 4% each in quarter

* Sealed air corp - currency is not expected to have a material impact on net sales, adjusted ebitda or adjusted eps for full year 2017

* Sealed air corp - company now anticipates 2017 free cash flow to be approximately $400 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sealed air corp sees fy capital expenditures of approximately $175 million and cash restructuring payments of approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.