SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LTD:

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $132.9 MLN VS $127.2 MLN

* HY PROFIT AFTER TAX $13.6 MLN VS $13.1 MLN

* NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AFFECTING SALES, PARTICULARLY IN INTERNATIONAL TOURISM BUSINESSES, PARTICULARLY SYDNEY HARBOUR

* BUSHFIRES & CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE IMPACT FOR YEAR ON TOURISM AND MARINE BUSINESS

* ESTIMATED COMBINED IMPACT ON MARINE & TOURISM BUSINESS OF BUSHFIRES AND CORONAVIRUS ON H2 IS REDUCTION IN EBITDA OF $5 MLN