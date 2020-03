March 20 (Reuters) - Sealink Travel Group Ltd:

* SUSPENDS ITS FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* CURRENTLY HAS NO MATERIAL OPERATIONAL CONSTRAINTS IN PROVIDING ITS SERVICES AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* SUSPENDING TOURISM DINING & SIGHTSEEING OPERATIONS ON SYDNEY HARBOUR & CRUISES ON THE MURRAY RIVER IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* IS TAKING DECISIVE ACTION TO CUT COSTS AND SCALE BACK SOME TOURISM AND MARINE SERVICES, WHERE NECESSARY.

* DEFERRING OF ALL NON-ESSENTIAL PROJECTS & CAPITAL EXPENDITURE