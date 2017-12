Dec 29 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution Systems Ab :

* DEBT IS REDUCED BY SEK15M

* INVUO AND SEAMLESS HAS AGREED TO A WRITE DOWN OF SDS’ DEBT TO INVOU WITH AN AMOUNT OF SEK 15M

* INVUO AND SEAMLESS HAS AGREED TO A WRITE DOWN OF SDS' DEBT TO INVOU WITH AN AMOUNT OF SEK 15M

* AGREED TRANSACTION WILL BE EXECUTED BEFORE DECEMBER 31, 2017