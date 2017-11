Nov 21 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution

* Seamless distribution announces the final terms and conditions for the rights issue

* ‍Subscription price is SEK 1.80 per new share​

* Says ‍subscription price is SEK 1.80 per new share, which results in total issue proceeds of approximately SEK 106 million before cost of issue​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)