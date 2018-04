April 24 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution Systems AB :

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO MSEK 12.2 (23.5)

* Q1 EBITDA RESULT AMOUNTED TO MSEK -3.0 (8.0)

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO MSEK -6.3 (6.1)