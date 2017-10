Aug 10 (Reuters) - SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AB :

* Q2 NET SALES FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO MSEK 16.9 (25.6), A DECREASE OF 34 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT WAS MSEK 1.3 (9.1)