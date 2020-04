BRIEF-Seamless Distribution Systems Releases Report On COVID-19 Situation

April 2 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution Systems AB :

* SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS RELEASES PROGRESS REPORT ON COVID-19 SITUATION

* AT PRESENT, COMPANY HAS A POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON SITUATION REGARDING INCOMING ORDERS

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO GENERATE BUSINESS

* MAINTAINS STRONG POSITION DESPITE TURBULENCE BROUGHT ABOUT BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* UPDATED STRATEGY PUBLISHED BY SDS IN OCTOBER 2019 REMAINS UNAFFECTED

* THERE ARE OPPORTUNITIES FOR CURRENT CRISIS TO ACCELERATE DIGITIZATION IN EMERGING MARKETS WHERE SDS OPERATES