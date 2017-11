Nov 15 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution AB

* Q3 ‍net sales for period SEK 31.5 million (37.8)​

* Q3 ‍operating result for period after nonrecurring items attributable to restructuring SEK -12.9 million (-10.8)​

* Q3 ‍operating loss for period SEK -33.5 million (-10.8)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)