FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sears Canada announces update on Q2-2017 earnings release
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 12:10 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sears Canada announces update on Q2-2017 earnings release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc

* Sears Canada announces update on Q2-2017 earnings release

* Sears Canada Inc - ‍will not be filing unaudited interim financial statements in respect of 13-week period ended July 29, 2017

* Sears Canada Inc - ‍continuous disclosure filings are required to be filed by deadline of September 27, 2017​

* Sears Canada Inc - remains subject to stay of proceedings under ccaa, initially granted by order of Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on June 22, 2017​

* Sears Canada-‍in light of its ongoing restructuring, does not intend to make disclosure filings prior to or following anticipated cease trade order​

* Sears Canada Inc - ‍FTI consulting Canada Inc is court-appointed monitor under CCAA court order​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.