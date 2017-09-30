BRIEF-Sears Canada seeks approval for transactions, stay period extension

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc

* Sears Canada to seek approval for a number of transactions and stay period extension to November 7, 2017

* During the stay period, Sears Canada is continuing to operate its retail stores and website at sears.ca

* Entered into number of lease surrender agreements and a lease amending agreement that will result in exit of some retail locations

* Co, subsidiaries seek approval of transactions in respect of 11 of leased retail store locations, one leased fulfillment centre

* Co, subsidiaries seek approval of transactions in respect of one of owned properties, two going-concern transactions for certain business