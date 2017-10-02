BRIEF-Sears Canada to seek approval for Corbeil Électrique transaction

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc:
* Sears Canada to seek approval for Corbeil Électrique transaction
* Says transaction expected to result in continued employment of at least 90% of Corbeil’s corporate employees
* Says under asset purchase agreement with buyer, Am-Cam, buyer intends continuation to operate Corbeil business including Corbeil’s franchise network of stores
* Says filed motion about additional order it will seek from court on Oct 4 related with going-concern transaction for unit Corbeil Électrique