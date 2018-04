April 23 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF LETTER FROM ESL INVESTMENTS

* SEARS - IF REQUESTED BY CO, ESL ARE OPEN TO MAKING OFFER FOR CO’S REAL ESTATE INCLUDING OF $1.2 BILLION OF DEBT OBLIGATIONS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE

* SEARS-ESL OPEN TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO’S REAL ESTATE WITH EXPECTATION OF ENTERING INTO ONGOING MASTER LEASE FOR STORES TO ALLOW FOR THEIR CONTINUED OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)